Men’s Soccer Continues Atlantic 10 Play At George Washington, Home Against Saint Joseph’s

University of Massachusetts Men’s Soccer Game Notes & Information Games 11 & 12 Massachusetts (5-0-5 Overall, 0-0-3 Atlantic 10) at George Washington (5-4-2 Overall, 1-2-0 Atlantic 10) | Massachusetts vs. Saint Joseph’s (2-4-4 Overall, 1-1-1 Atlantic 10) Date | Time Wednesday, Oct. 5 / 1 pm | Saturday, Oct. 8 / 12 p.m Location Washington, DC (GW Soccer Field) | Amherst, Mass. (Rudd Field) Live Statistics George Washington | Saint Joseph’s Watch George Washington (ESPN+) Twitter @UMassMSoccer Instagram UMass Men’s Soccer Facebook UMass Men’s Soccer

AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts men’s soccer team is set for a pair of matches this week beginning with a 1 pm kick tomorrow at George Washington. The Minutemen return home to Rudd Field on Saturday to take on Saint Joseph’s at noon.

Still Unbeaten

The Minutemen remain unbeaten with a 5-0-5 overall record though 10 games for the first time in program history. UMass is one of eight teams in the country without a loss and ranks among the top-25 in the Nation in win-loss-tie percentage.

Hughes’ Hot Start

Alec Hughes has a team-leading five goals and ranks among the nation’s leaders in multiple Offensive categories. The forward ranks ninth in the country in shots on goal per game with 1.90 and ranks inside the top-50 nationally in goals and shot accuracy. Hughes ranks second in the Atlantic 10 in goals and leads the league in shots on goal.

UMass Student-Athlete of the Week

Evan Fournier was tabbed a UMass Student-Athlete of the Week on Tuesday afternoon. Fournier scored a goal and picked up an assist as the Minutemen remained unbeaten on the season with a 2-2 draw at Fordham on Saturday night. Fournier opened the scoring in the eighth minute with his third goal of the year before dishing out an assist on a UMass goal in the 75th minute.

Rapids 2 Player of the Year

Men’s soccer alumnus Yosuke Hanya was named the Colorado Rapids 2 Player of the Year on Sunday evening. Hanya has started 22 of 23 games for Rapids 2 and has put in four goals with three assists in 1,958 minutes of play.

Looking Ahead

The Minutemen follow this week’s game with a rescheduled match against No. 16-ranked Vermont on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 2 pm UMass resumes Atlantic 10 play at Rudd Field on Saturday, Oct. 15 at noon against St. Bonaventure.

UMass Athletics Sports Insider Show

Head Coach Fran O’Leary will be on the Coffee With Coaches segment on the upcoming Episode of the UMass Athletics Sports Insider Show. The latest Episode will air for the first time on Wednesday at 2 pm and will re-air the following day at the same time.

