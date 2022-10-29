Men’s Soccer Concludes Regular Season With 2-2 Draw Against No. 18 Virginia

Next Game: vs. ACC Tournament 11/2/2022 | TBA Nov. 02 (Wed) / TBA vs. ACC Tournament

CHAPEL HILL, NC – The University of North Carolina men’s soccer team scored quickly at the start of both halves but ultimately Drew with No. 18 Virginia, 2-2, on Friday night at Dorrance Field to close out the regular season.

The Tar Heels now sit at 7-4-5 on the year and 2-2-4 in Atlantic Coast Conference play while the Cavaliers move to 9-4-3 (5-1-2). The result marks UNC’s second draw with a top-20 opponent this season as it also tied No. 5 Duke on Sept. 16.

Prior to the start of the match, the Tar Heels celebrated Senior Day by honoring their nine Seniors in Cameron Fisher , Milo Garvanian Hilli Goldhar, Julian Hinojosa , Victor Olofsson James Person, Marco Saborio-Perez Sebastian Schacht and Tim Schels .

The Tar Heels got off to a quick start for the second game in a row, jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute. Sam Williams got the ball off a free kick from Schels which then found Akeim Clarke inside the box. Getting between a defender’s legs, Clarke’s shot landed in the bottom right for his fourth goal of the year.

Carolina continued to control possession throughout the opening frame, holding a 7-0 edge in shots and a 4-2 advantage in corners. It was the second time this season UNC has held an opponent shotless in the first half, also doing so against UNCW on Sept. 20.

The Tar Heels wasted no time getting on the board once again, doubling their lead just 22 seconds out of the break. Schels’ pass from the top of the box found Fisher on the left side, who then sent a shot past a UVA defender and its keeper into the far post.

Fisher’s goal marked the first of his senior season while Schels’ assist was his fourth in the past two matches.

A goal in the 55th minute from Michael Tsicoulias gave the Cavaliers their first goal before Daniel Mangarov converted a penalty kick three minutes later to even the score.

The home team continued to push but was unable to find the go-ahead goal, settling for a 2-2 draw. Carolina recorded 14 shots during the contest behind Clarke’s game-high five while UNC’s back line limited UVA to only four shots.

In net, Saborio-Perez recorded one save while Holden Brown made four for the Cavaliers.

Next, the Tar Heels will compete in the first round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at campus sites. Seeding, opponents and locations will be announced by the conference shortly.

