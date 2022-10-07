Men’s Soccer Comes Home to Take on Rhode Island

Men’s Soccer | October 7, 2022

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – La Salle men’s soccer Returns to McCarthy Stadium to take on the Rhode Island Rams in another A-10 Conference match-up.

The Explorers enter the contest at 3-5-3 and 2-1-1 in A-10 play. The Rams are 5-1-4 overall and 1-1-1 in conference.

Scouting the Explorers –

La Salle is most recently coming off a 0-0 draw against George Mason. Filip Sabatti faced three shots on goal and saved all three of them.

faced three shots on goal and saved all three of them. Nigel Buckley and Omari Cotterell lead the team in goals this season each scoring three.

and lead the team in goals this season each scoring three. The Explorers have three players that have shot more than 20 shots this season in Buckley (24), Cotterell (22), and Giammarco Rodio (23).

(23). Filip Sabatti had a shut-out game against George Mason and his save percentage is 0.667 this season.

Scouting the Rams –