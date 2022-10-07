Men’s Soccer Comes Home to Take on Rhode Island
Men’s Soccer | October 7, 2022
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – La Salle men’s soccer Returns to McCarthy Stadium to take on the Rhode Island Rams in another A-10 Conference match-up.
The Explorers enter the contest at 3-5-3 and 2-1-1 in A-10 play. The Rams are 5-1-4 overall and 1-1-1 in conference.
Scouting the Explorers –
- La Salle is most recently coming off a 0-0 draw against George Mason. Filip Sabatti faced three shots on goal and saved all three of them.
- Nigel Buckley and Omari Cotterell lead the team in goals this season each scoring three.
- The Explorers have three players that have shot more than 20 shots this season in Buckley (24), Cotterell (22), and Giammarco Rodio (23).
- Filip Sabatti had a shut-out game against George Mason and his save percentage is 0.667 this season.
Scouting the Rams –
- Rhode Island won on Wednesday against Saint Louis 3-2. This win gave the Rams their first conference win of the year.
- Patrick Agyemang and Rafa Villanueva have four goals apiece on the year which leads the team.
- Sophomore forward, Isak Oystese, leads Rhode Island in shots taken this season with 24, 12 of which have been on goal.
- Freshman, Max Hinke, has started every game in net for Rhode Island and has a 0.741 save percentage.