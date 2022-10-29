Men’s Soccer Comes From Behind to Earn Tie on Senior Day

SCHENECTADY, ​​NY – Sophomore Wyatt Goldfisher scored in the 89th minute to pull the Union College men’s soccer team even against the Tigers of RIT on Senior Day. Union tied RIT 1-1 on Saturday afternoon from College Park Field in the Liberty League season finale.

Union celebrated its four Seniors at today’s game. Christian Rufo , Evan Farr , Stephan Akichy and Nate Boule were all honored for their efforts as a member of the soccer program.

Goldfisher scored the game tying goal, his second of the season, coming off a free kick from senior Evan Farr .

The Tigers found the back of the net in the sixth minute off a free kick. Following a foul committed by Union, the Tigers were able to score on a free kick that was deflected through the wall and past junior Sean Speck into the net for a 1-0 lead. This lead was taken into the half, after Union had a couple of opportunities to tie the game. Shots were 6-6 through 45 minutes.

In the second half Union upped the pressure and out shot RIT 7-4 in the frame. That seventh shot was the difference maker. Farr sent a free kick into the box, Goldfisher flicked the shot with his head and the ball skipped past the RIT goalie and into the back of the net. This tally came in the 89th minute and tied the game at 1-1.

Union forced a 1-1 tie against RIT. Union out RIT 13-10 for the contest. Union also generated more corner opportunities, with a 6-1 edge.

Speck was great in goal, making four saves in the effort.

For Union, this was the final game of the 2022 season as they did not qualify for the Liberty League Tournament.