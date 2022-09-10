Men’s Soccer Comes Back to Draw Navy, 3-3

Next Game: at Delaware 9/13/2022 | 7 P.M Sept. 13 (Tue) / 7 PM at Delaware

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – GW men's soccer scored twice in the final 25 minutes on Friday night at Navy, including the tying marker in the 83rd minute to earn a hard-fought 3-3 draw against the Midshipmen. HOW IT HAPPENED:

– 15th Minute: After earning a free kick deep in GW territory, Navy’s Zach Wagner took control of a loose ball on the volley to give the Mids an early lead.

– 48th Minute: Navy moved back ahead via another set piece with David Jackson scoring from just outside the box.

– 58th Minute: The Mids doubled their lead on a failed clear from GW as Sam Kriel hammered one home from distance to make it 3-1.

– 65th Minute: GW converted on a Navy giveaway in their own box with Elias Norris connecting from the top of the 18′ is a sly feed from Tiago Carvalho .

– 83rd Minute: The Buff & Blue evened the match thanks to a long run from Cooklin, who threaded a pass to the 6′ where Carter Humm backheeled a goal to the far post.

– 85th Minute: Having already dug out of a two-goal deficit, GW was awarded a penalty on a handball in the box but a save from Navy goalkeeper Pierce Holbrook’s foot kept the match level. NOTEWORTHY:

– After scoring 18 goals in 17 games a year ago, GW has already put 12 in the back of the net through five games this season, including multiple tallies four times.

– Humm became the eighth different goal scorer for the Buff & Blue this year. The marker was the first of his career in his 28th career game.

– Kronenberg scored his second goal of the year, matching his total from 17 games a year ago.

– Norris’ marker was his second career goal, both of which have come this year.

Duncan Wegner made his first career start in net, going the full 90 after having appeared just twice in the previous two years for a total of 51:06. UP NEXT:

– GW is on the road again with a non-conference match on Tuesday at Delaware. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 pm