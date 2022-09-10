Men’s Soccer Comes Back to Draw Navy, 3-3
HOW IT HAPPENED:
– 15th Minute: After earning a free kick deep in GW territory, Navy’s Zach Wagner took control of a loose ball on the volley to give the Mids an early lead.
– 48th Minute: Navy moved back ahead via another set piece with David Jackson scoring from just outside the box.
– 58th Minute: The Mids doubled their lead on a failed clear from GW as Sam Kriel hammered one home from distance to make it 3-1.
NOTEWORTHY:
– After scoring 18 goals in 17 games a year ago, GW has already put 12 in the back of the net through five games this season, including multiple tallies four times.
– Humm became the eighth different goal scorer for the Buff & Blue this year. The marker was the first of his career in his 28th career game.
– Kronenberg scored his second goal of the year, matching his total from 17 games a year ago.
– Norris’ marker was his second career goal, both of which have come this year.
UP NEXT:
– GW is on the road again with a non-conference match on Tuesday at Delaware. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 pm