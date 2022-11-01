Men’s Soccer Comes Back to Draw Indiana, 2-2

Next Game: Stony Brook 10/12/2022 | 7 PM ET October 12 (Wed) / 7 PM ET Stony Brook

PISCATAWAY, NJ – The Rutgers men’s soccer team (5-2-5, 2-1-2) recorded its fifth draw of the season as the team tied Indiana (5-2-4, 1-1-3) on Sunday afternoon. MD Myers and Pablo Avila both scored first-half equalizers in the outing while goalkeeper Ciaran Dalton held it down in net with three saves.

The Hoosier came out hot, scoring their first goal in the third minute of play to take an early edge. The lead did not last long though as the Scarlet Knights came back five minutes later with the equalizer from Myers. Avila was credited with the assist on the goal.

Indiana answered in the 15th minute to regain the 2-1 edge with an unassisted goal. However just 14 minutes later, RU came back once again as Avila tallied a goal of his own off a pass from Jason Bouregy to tie the contest up, 2-all.

Both teams created offensive chances in the second half, but the match ultimately ended in a 2-2 tie.

Goals

3′ (IND) Tommy Mihalic – Nyk Sessock, Samuel Sarver

8′ (UK) MD Myers (10) – Pablo Avila

15′ (IND) Daniel Munie – unassisted

29′ (UK) Pablo Avila (3) – Jason Bouregy

Game Notes

Myers’ score marks his 10th of the season, making him the only player in the Big Ten with double-digit goals. He leads the runner up in the statistics by four tallies. With 23 points, he is also the only player in the conference with 20+ points.

Through 12 games this fall, Myers has found the back of the net in seven contests, including the last three. He has also recorded points in eight outings.

Avila has now recorded both a goal and an assist in four career games. He accomplished the feat once this Slate against Omaha (Aug. 25) and twice during his sophomore season in 2019. He now ranks third on the team with three goals and 10 points in addition to second with four helpers.

Through seven starts, Dalton leads the Squad with 22 saves off 75 shots faced. He has also racked up three wins and four draws.

The 2-2 decision marks the fifth draw for Rutgers this season as the team also tied Princeton (1-1), Yale (2-2), Fordham (1-1) and Ohio State (2-2).

Through 12 games, the Scarlet Knights have seen 11 unique goal scorers for 28 goals and 83 points. Myers (10), Temple (5), Bouregy (3) and Avila (3) all have multiple goals and double-digit point totals.

The 2-all outcome marks the third all-time draw between Rutgers and Indiana and the first since 2016.

17 Scarlet Knights saw the pitch on Friday night. Goalkeeper Ciaran Dalton in addition to Joey Zalinsky , Hugo Le Guennec Chirs Tiao, Cole Cruthers and Matthew Acosta played the entire 90 minutes.

Looking Ahead

Rutgers will finish out its home stand against Stony Brook on Wednesday, Oct. 12 for a 7 pm start.

