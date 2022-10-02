Men’s Soccer Comeback Falls Short in 4-3 Loss at Wilkes
Wilkes-Barre, PA (October 1, 2022) – The DeSales University men’s soccer team had a Furious comeback but ultimately fell short at Wilkes University, 4-3, in the MAC Freedom opener for both teams on Saturday afternoon.
The Basics
- Final Score: Wilkes – 4, DeSales – 3
- Records: DeSales (5-4-1, 0-1 MAC Freedom); Wilkes (4-5-1, 1-0 MAC Freedom)
- Today was the 37th career meeting and was the Colonels second straight win in the series. DSU is now 14-19-4 all-time vs. Wilkes.
How it Happened
- Wilkes scored the only two goals of the first half to take a 2-0 lead at the break.
- The Bulldogs got one back six minutes into the second half on a goal from junior Larry Agyei.
- The Colonels responded with two straight from Colin Schulmeister to take a 4-1 lead, but DeSales refused to quit.
- First-year Owen Maher got DSU within two scoring on a free kick in the upper 90 inside the near post.
- Fellow first-year Liam MacDonald scored on a header in the 86th minute to pull the Bulldogs back within a goal but DeSales was unable to get the tying marker.
Top Bulldog Performers
- Agyei’s goal was his third of the season.
- Maher scored his fifth of the year and it was MacDonald’s third for the Bulldogs.
- Maher had one assist and fellow first-year Kevin Krall had two assists in the loss.
For the Foes
- Schulmeister had an assist with his two goals.
- Will Wagstaff and Owen Breisch also scored for the Colonels.
Inside the Box Score
- DeSales had a 15-10 advantage in shots and an 8-5 edge in shots on goal.
- DSU also took six of the eight corner kicks in the game.
- Wilkes scored on four of his five shots on goal.
Up Next
- The Bulldogs are back in action on Wednesday when they host Arcadia University in another MAC Freedom game beginning at 3:30 pm.