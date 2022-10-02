Men’s Soccer Comeback Falls Short in 4-3 Loss at Wilkes

Next Game: Arcadia University 10/5/2022 | 3:00 p.m October 05 (Wed) / 3:00 pm Arcadia University History

Wilkes-Barre, PA (October 1, 2022) – The DeSales University men’s soccer team had a Furious comeback but ultimately fell short at Wilkes University, 4-3, in the MAC Freedom opener for both teams on Saturday afternoon.

The Basics

Final Score: Wilkes – 4, DeSales – 3

Wilkes – 4, DeSales – 3 Records: DeSales (5-4-1, 0-1 MAC Freedom); Wilkes (4-5-1, 1-0 MAC Freedom)

DeSales (5-4-1, 0-1 MAC Freedom); Wilkes (4-5-1, 1-0 MAC Freedom) Today was the 37th career meeting and was the Colonels second straight win in the series. DSU is now 14-19-4 all-time vs. Wilkes.

How it Happened

Wilkes scored the only two goals of the first half to take a 2-0 lead at the break.

The Bulldogs got one back six minutes into the second half on a goal from junior Larry Agyei .

. The Colonels responded with two straight from Colin Schulmeister to take a 4-1 lead, but DeSales refused to quit.

First-year Owen Maher got DSU within two scoring on a free kick in the upper 90 inside the near post.

got DSU within two scoring on a free kick in the upper 90 inside the near post. Fellow first-year Liam MacDonald scored on a header in the 86th minute to pull the Bulldogs back within a goal but DeSales was unable to get the tying marker.

Top Bulldog Performers

Agyei’s goal was his third of the season.

Maher scored his fifth of the year and it was MacDonald’s third for the Bulldogs.

Maher had one assist and fellow first-year Kevin Krall had two assists in the loss.

For the Foes

Schulmeister had an assist with his two goals.

Will Wagstaff and Owen Breisch also scored for the Colonels.

Inside the Box Score

DeSales had a 15-10 advantage in shots and an 8-5 edge in shots on goal.

DSU also took six of the eight corner kicks in the game.

Wilkes scored on four of his five shots on goal.

