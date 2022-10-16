Men’s Soccer Collects a Draw at Saint Joseph’s

Next Game: at Duquesne 10/22/2022 | 7:00 PM October 22 (Sat) / 7:00 PM at Duquesne

Philadelphia, Pa. – (October 15, 2022) – Saturday’s men’s soccer contest between the Fordham Rams and the Saint Joseph’s Hawks was an important match, as the two teams are tied in the Atlantic 10 standings. However, everything stayed the same in the standings, as after 90 minutes the Rams and Hawks finished in a 1-1 draw at Sweeney Field in Philadelphia.

Fordham is now 3-2-8 on the year, 1-1-4 in the Atlantic 10, while Saint Josephs moved to 2-5-7 overall, 1-1-4 in the league.

The Rams got off to a great start, scoring in the sixth minute of the contest. Ben Shepherd sent a slick ball left into the box to an oncoming Daniel Espeleta . Espeleta was able to slot a shot from six yards out, inside the right post for his third goal of the season.

Fordham held that lead for much of the game until the 86thth minute, when the Hawks found an equaliser. A Bouncing ball slipped down the far side, finding Luke Johnson. Johnson pushed the left to Omry Perel, who got a shot over the keeper and under the bar for the tying goal. It was his second of the season.

Neither team found the go-ahead marker in the final minutes, leaving the match as a 1-1 draw.

In net, Fordham’s Callum James and Saint Joseph’s Luis Ludosan each had two saves.

Fordham will next be in action on Saturday, October 22n.dwhen they travel to Duquesne for a 7:00 PM contest.