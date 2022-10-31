Men’s Soccer Closes Regular Season Hosting Georgia State Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion men’s soccer team hosts Georgia State on Tuesday night at 7 pm in the regular season finale at the ODU Soccer Complex.

With a win the Monarchs could move as high as third in the standings, although with a loss could fall to as low as seventh depending on the results of the final night of the Sun Belt Conference regular season.

Old Dominion (6-6-2, 3-3-1) comes into this match on the heels of a 2-0 loss at #2 Kentucky on Friday night. Tristan Jenkins leads the Monarchs in scoring with five goals and two assists for 12 points, while Jonas Schmalbach, Louis Beckett and Michael Eberle all have seven points apiece. Michael Statham has a .831 save percentage and has allowed 0.99 goals per game.

Georgia State (10-3-3, 3-3-2) defeated South Carolina 2-0 on Friday night at home as Max Wilkins and Tom Williams scored goals for the Panthers. Simon Carlson leads the Panthers in scoring with six goals and three assists for 15 points, while Justin McLean is next with three goals and a team-high seven assists for 13 points. Georgia State has outscored its opponents 33-22 this season.

The Sun Belt Conference Tournament begins on November 6 at the site of the top two seeds. ODU will learn its destination and opponent after the games on Tuesday night.