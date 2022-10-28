Men’s Soccer Clinches Playoff Berth with 3-1 win at Bryant

Next Game: University of Maryland Baltimore County 11/1/2022 | 7 p.m Nov. 01 (Tue) / 7 pm University of Maryland Baltimore County History

SMITHFIELD, RI – After a two-year hiatus, Binghamton (4-8-4, 2-2-2 AE) is back in the America East Tournament. The Bearcats punched their ticket with a 3-1 win at Bryant (3-9-1, 0-5-1 AE) in an America East men’s soccer match on Friday afternoon at the Bulldog Soccer Field.

Graduate student Ethan Homler junior back William Noecker and sophomore back Carlo Cavalar each scored in the first half. In the second half, the Bearcats had a man advantage over the final 40 minutes and were subsequently able to control play.

Homler and Noecker scored 90 seconds apart, powering Binghamton to a 2-0 lead in the 27th minute. Homler’s shot from close range was assisted by a senior midfielder Parker McKnight and was his third goal in the last four matches. Noecker followed by heading in a corner kick by McKnight for his first goal of the season.

The Bulldogs got a goal back in the 34th minute as Luis Fernando scored off a rebound.

The Bearcats then got the breathing room they needed in the 38th minute. Senior Michael Bush heaved a long throw-in that was headed into the net by Cavalar. For Cavalar, it was his second goal of the year.

Binghamton held a 12-9 shot advantage over Bryant for the match, including an 8-4 lead in shots on goal.

Senior goalkeeper Mats Roorda finished the match with three saves.

“I thought our guys were really good today in the areas that influenced the match,” head Coach Paul Marco said. “We were really up for the start of the game and knew it would be very tight, so to get those two quick goals was great. Mats and the defense also played well today.”

McKnight now has a team-best four assists so far this season.

Binghamton Returns home to face UMBC on Tuesday night at 7 pm

Depending on the results of the rest of the matches tonight and on Tuesday, Binghamton can finish anywhere from 4-6 in the conference.