Men’s Soccer Clinches A-10 Championship Berth with 3-0 Win Over George Mason
FAIRFAX, Va. – GW men’s soccer clinched a spot in the A-10 Championship tournament on Saturday night when it downed George Mason, 3-0, in the final match of the regular season. The Colonials delivered in a must-win scenario and will now return to the postseason.
How it Happened:
26th minute: Elias Norris scored his seventh goal of the season after receiving a pass from Roee Tenne at midfield. All on his own, Norris took the ball into the box and slotted his shot into the upper-right corner of the net.
46th minute: Lucas Matuszewski doubled the GW lead right out of Halftime as he headed in a corner driven by Tom Cook. Matuszewski rose higher than anyone in the mix and flicked the ball past the Patriots’ goalkeeper.
53rd minute: Not even a minute after ringing a shot off the post, Oscar Haynes Brown scored on a fast break to move himself into 5th on GW men’s soccer’s all-time points list. Carter Humm and Tom Cooklin were credited with assists on Haynes Brown’s goal.
Notable:
-
Oscar Haynes Brown moved into fifth on GW men’s soccer’s all-time points list, passing Andy Stadler (2006-09) with the 83rd and 84th points of his career.
-
With two assists tonight, Tom Cooklin now stands alone at the top of the NCAA with 13 assists.
-
Justin Grady pitched his 13th career shutout.
-
GW scored three or more goals for the sixth time this season.
-
The Buff and Blue will make their first tournament appearance since the 2021 spring season, when GW made it to the Finals of the A-10 Championship.
-
GW outshot George Mason, 15-5, including 9-0 in shots on net.
Up Next:
GW is set for an A-10 quarterfinal matchup next Friday or Saturday. More details on the match are still to come.