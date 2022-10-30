Men’s Soccer Clinches A-10 Championship Berth with 3-0 Win Over George Mason

Next Game: vs. Atlantic 10 Championship 11/4/2022 | TBD Nov. 04 (Fri) / TBD vs. Atlantic 10 Championship

FAIRFAX, Va. – GW men’s soccer clinched a spot in the A-10 Championship tournament on Saturday night when it downed George Mason, 3-0, in the final match of the regular season. The Colonials delivered in a must-win scenario and will now return to the postseason.

How it Happened:

26th minute: Elias Norris scored his seventh goal of the season after receiving a pass from Roee Tenne at midfield. All on his own, Norris took the ball into the box and slotted his shot into the upper-right corner of the net.

46th minute: Lucas Matuszewski doubled the GW lead right out of Halftime as he headed in a corner driven by Tom Cook. Matuszewski rose higher than anyone in the mix and flicked the ball past the Patriots’ goalkeeper.

53rd minute: Not even a minute after ringing a shot off the post, Oscar Haynes Brown scored on a fast break to move himself into 5th on GW men’s soccer’s all-time points list. Carter Humm and Tom Cooklin were credited with assists on Haynes Brown’s goal.

Notable:

Oscar Haynes Brown moved into fifth on GW men’s soccer’s all-time points list, passing Andy Stadler (2006-09) with the 83rd and 84th points of his career.

With two assists tonight, Tom Cooklin now stands alone at the top of the NCAA with 13 assists.

Justin Grady pitched his 13th career shutout.

GW scored three or more goals for the sixth time this season.

The Buff and Blue will make their first tournament appearance since the 2021 spring season, when GW made it to the Finals of the A-10 Championship.

GW outshot George Mason, 15-5, including 9-0 in shots on net.

Up Next:

GW is set for an A-10 quarterfinal matchup next Friday or Saturday. More details on the match are still to come.