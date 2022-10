Men’s Soccer Claims CUNYAC Regular Season Title, Defeat York 8-1

3:41 a.m

ZARNADZE, JEMALI (7)



Assisted By: FOMENKO, DANIEL



GOAL by BARUCH ZARNADZE, JEMALI (FIRST GOAL), Assist by FOMENKO, DANIEL, goal number 7 for the season.

21:21

ZARNADZE, JEMALI (8) GOAL by BARUCH ZARNADZE, JEMALI, goal number 8 for the season.

22:22

ZARNADZE, JEMALI (9)



Assisted By: FOMENKO, DANIEL



GOAL by BARUCH ZARNADZE, JEMALI, Assist by FOMENKO, DANIEL, goal number 9 for the season.

30:57

FOMENKO, DANIEL



Assisted By: FOMENKO, DANIEL



GOAL by BARUCH FOMENKO, DANIEL, Assist by FOMENKO, DANIEL.

38:30

FOMENKO, DANIEL (2)



Assisted By: FARAG, WESSAM , SHYRA, VLADIMIR



GOAL by BARUCH FOMENKO, DANIEL, Assist by FARAG, WESSAM and SHYRA, VLADIMIR, goal number 2 for the season.

40:21

FOMENKO, DANIEL (3)



Assisted By: NOVAK, ANSEN



GOAL by BARUCH FOMENKO, DANIEL, Assist by NOVAK, ANSEN, goal number 3 for the season.

80:51

MBADIWE,KOSI (1)



Assisted By: CEYLAN, TANER



GOAL by BARUCH MBADIWE, KOSI, Assist by CEYLAN, TANER, goal number 1 for the season.

86:12

Sahin, Emre (1) GOAL by YORKM Sahin, Emre, goal number 1 for the season.

88:00