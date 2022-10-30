Men’s Soccer Celebrates Senior Night, Clinches PL Tourney Berth with 2-0 Win over Lehigh

Next Game: at Holy Cross 11/2/2022 | 6 P.M ESPN+ Nov. 02 (Wed) / 6 PM at Holy Cross History

BOSTON – After honoring three seniors, the Boston University men’s soccer used a strong defensive performance and senior Quinn Matulis’ early first-half brace to claim a 2-0 win over Lehigh at Nickerson Field on Saturday night.

With their eighth shutout of the season, the Terriers (6-4-6, 4-1-3 PL) have extended their Patriot League unbeaten streak to seven games and clinched their first conference tournament bid since 2018. They limited the Mountain Hawks ( 3-9-3, 2-4-2 PL) to just six shot attempts to snap a three-game losing streak in the series and earn their first home win since 2013.

Prior to the game, BU recognized senior Gianluca Arlotti senior Liam Cullen and Graduate student Evan Morrison . All three had their Moments to shine with Cullen making his first career appearance at net and tallying two saves to accompany senior Francesco Montali’s three stops, including a Spectacular save on a 76th-minute penalty kick attempt.

Looking to claim a first round bye and possibly the top seed with some help, the Terriers will next conclude the regular season at Holy Cross on Wednesday (Nov. 2) at 6 pm

MORE INFO TO COME…