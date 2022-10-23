Men’s Soccer Celebrates Senior Day with 2-0 Win Over Wright State

Next Game: at Chicago State University 10/29/2022 | 6:00 P.M FloFC October 29 (Sat) / 6:00 PM at Chicago State University

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Western Michigan men’s soccer team defeated Wright State University 2-0 Saturday, Oct. 22. during senior day at the WMU Soccer Complex, earning its 11th win this season and its 10th shutout this season.

Nine Bronco Seniors were honored and recognized for their contribution to the program, including Ethan Brandt , Eric Connerty , Wishy Laurie , Matt Lockwood , Mike Melaragni , Hunter Morse , Daniel Nimick , Dylan Sing and Jordan Walker .

“Congratulations to our nine seniors. They have been great leaders for our program throughout their years. They are all phenomenal students, and I am so happy we’re able to celebrate their careers with a win on their day,” said Head Coach Chad Wiseman .

“To see all the families there today supporting our Seniors was awesome, we had all the underclassman parents there as well celebrating, just a great day to be a Bronco.”

The final score was set with both goals just 10 minutes into the match. WMU took the lead with a goal in the fifth minute, tallying another for a 2-0 lead soon after in the eighth minute.

Nimick got the scoring started after a shot from Charlie Sharp was blocked by WSU’s goalkeeper. Nimick was able to control the rebound just outside the six-yard box, putting the ball on his left foot and placing it into the Raider’s net.

WATCH: The Seniors Wasted no time scoring on Senior Day! Daniel Nimick finishes this one off from the middle of the box! pic.twitter.com/mlKG2TOfUx — WMU Men’s Soccer (@WMUMensSoccer) October 22, 2022

Nearly three minutes later, Melaragni added another to the game with an impressive shot from outside the box. Set up from a series of plays by Lockwood and Sing, Melaragni was able to fire off a right-footed Rocket to the Raider’s top net, securing the 2-0 lead.

WATCH: Big Mike makes it 2-0 with this Absolute rocket! pic.twitter.com/OKpgo97ZDM — WMU Men’s Soccer (@WMUMensSoccer) October 22, 2022

“We were able to start the game on our front foot, did really well with our possession, and turned that into two early goals for both our Seniors and captains. For Dan to get the game-winner and his father being here to surprise him and see it, they were able to share that celebration, that’s storybook-type stuff,” said Coach Wiseman.

“For our Captain Big Mike to Smash a banger today was awesome, he is one of the best leaders I have ever been around as a player or coach, so happy he found the net today.”

The Broncos dominated from the start, outshooting WSU 11-5 in the first half and 18-10 overall in the game. Graduate transfer, Hunter Morse recorded four saves in the matchup, earning his 10th shutout this season.

“Wright state is a solid team, that we’re very dangerous on the counter today,” added Coach Wiseman. “They have some nice athletes, mixed in with some skilled players that make you defend.”

Up next, Western Michigan (11-2-1, 3-1-1 MAC) will travel to Chicago State University (1-11-3, 0-6 MAC) next Saturday, Oct. 29 for another Mid-American Conference matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 pm in Chicago, Illinois at Kroc Stadium with the match being broadcast on FloFC.