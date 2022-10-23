Men’s Soccer Celebrates Bearcat Appreciation Night, Defeat John Jay 3-1

Next Game: Semifinals TBA 10/29/2022 | 1:30 PM October 29 (Sat) / 1:30 PM Semifinals TBA History

The men’s soccer team received a brace from Nicholas Bilotti and a goal by Zyde Nawabi to record a 3-1 CUNYAC home win against John Jay College on Saturday evening at Flowers Park in New Rochelle.

With the result, the Bearcats finish the regular season undefeated in CUNYAC at 7-0 and will own the top seed when the CUNYAC Championship Tournament gets underway later this week.

They also earn a quarterfinal round bye as the top seed and advance to host a CUNYAC semifinal next Saturday, October 29, at 1:30 pm at Flowers Park. The opponent is to be determined at this time.

The CUNYAC office will release the entire tournament schedule shortly.

The Bearcats won their eighth match in a row by out-shooting the visiting Bloodhounds 17-10 with just about everyone seeing the action. Bilotti was busy as usual on the defensive end but snuck in twice to score two goals

After the match, the Squad and coaches honored eight players who played in their final regular season home match.

Nicholas Bilotti

2021, 2022

Seneca of Jaedo

2019, 2021, 2022

Yemali Zarnadze

2021, 2022

John Ananoria

2019, 2021, 2022

Bianco Bambare

2021, 2022

Zyde Nawabi

2021, 2022

Taner Ceylan

2021, 2022