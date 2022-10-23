Men’s Soccer Celebrates Bearcat Appreciation Night, Defeat John Jay 3-1
The men’s soccer team received a brace from Nicholas Bilotti and a goal by Zyde Nawabi to record a 3-1 CUNYAC home win against John Jay College on Saturday evening at Flowers Park in New Rochelle.
With the result, the Bearcats finish the regular season undefeated in CUNYAC at 7-0 and will own the top seed when the CUNYAC Championship Tournament gets underway later this week.
They also earn a quarterfinal round bye as the top seed and advance to host a CUNYAC semifinal next Saturday, October 29, at 1:30 pm at Flowers Park. The opponent is to be determined at this time.
The CUNYAC office will release the entire tournament schedule shortly.
The Bearcats won their eighth match in a row by out-shooting the visiting Bloodhounds 17-10 with just about everyone seeing the action. Bilotti was busy as usual on the defensive end but snuck in twice to score two goals
After the match, the Squad and coaches honored eight players who played in their final regular season home match.
Nicholas Bilotti
2021, 2022
Seneca of Jaedo
2019, 2021, 2022
Yemali Zarnadze
2021, 2022
John Ananoria
2019, 2021, 2022
Bianco Bambare
2021, 2022
Zyde Nawabi
2021, 2022
Taner Ceylan
2021, 2022
Elijah Smarr
2021, 2022