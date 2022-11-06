Men’s Soccer Caps Season With Impressive WIn At Whitworth

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Whitman College men’s soccer team scored two goals in each half and capped the 2022 season with an impressive 4-2 win over Whitworth in its Northwest Conference and season finale on Saturday at the Whitworth Soccer Field.

The Blues (12-7-1, 9-4-1 NWC) Featured four different goal scorers, the final goal coming in the 87th minute from Eric Gantt to halt a Pirate comeback and seal the win.

Bernie Jones played close to 77 minutes of scoreless ball for the Blues while posting two saves. Aiden Chase and Andrew Wolotira split time in net with each giving up a pair of goals.

Whitman looked impressive in building a 3-0 lead. The first goal came in only the fifth minute when Noah Taylor served a ball to Christian Gomez who connected with his right foot and scored inside the left post. Rowan Calvert then scored on a header from Edwin Romero in the 20th minute to put the Blues up by two goals and the scoreline stood heading into halftime.

The game seemed at hand after Derivan Dockter played a through ball in the 66th minute to Sawyer Valero who slotted his Breakaway shot into the goal for a three-goal lead.

The Bucs (8-9-3, 5-7-2 NWC) did not go quietly. With 10 minutes to play, Jaime Rodriguez Assisted on a pair of goals, first to Eric Shaporda and then to Beckett Arthur and all of a sudden it was a one-goal game with 4:35 remaining. Gantt then sealed the win, scoring only 20 seconds after kickoff to put Whitman ahead by two.