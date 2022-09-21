Men’s Soccer Blasts VCU 4-1 Behind Quick Start

Next Game: James Madison 9/25/2022 | 12:30 p.m Sept. 25 (Sun) / 12:30 PM James Madison History

RICHMOND, Va. — Tristan Jenkins scored two goals and Jonas Schmalbach added one and three assists as the Old Dominion men’s soccer team blasted VCU 4-1 on Tuesday night at Sports Backers Stadium.

“We were very efficient in front of the goal in the first half and managed the game effectively in the second. A very good mid-week win on the road against a rival,” said ODU Head Coach Alan Dawson .

ODU (4-2-1) Wasted no time getting on the board as Schmalbach connected with Jenkins in the fourth minute and he blasted into the upper left corner for an early 1-0 advantage. Schmalbach recorded his goal in the eighth minute as he was on the receiving end of a pass from Jan Marpe and found the back of the net for a 2-0 Monarch lead.

The Monarchs weren’t done scoring with Jenkins tallying his second of the night, and fifth in the last three matches, as he took feeds from Schmalbach and Karan Mandair into the top left corner of the net for a 3-0 lead at the 15:29 mark.

ODU closed the scoring with just over two minutes left as Schmalbach and Ali Carr found Owen Ruddy who put the Monarchs up 4-0 at the 42:52 mark of the half.

VCU broke the shutout as Papa Toure recorded a penalty kick in the 87thth minute for the Rams.

The Monarchs, who are undefeated in their last four matches, return to the home pitch on Sunday at 12:30 pm to take on James Madison in their first home Sun Belt Conference contest.