Men’s Soccer Blanks Stony Brook, 1-0

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – UNCW’s Jalen Anderson scored a goal in his third straight game as the Seahawks blanked Stony Brook, 1-0, in Colonial Athletic Association men’s soccer action at UNCW Soccer Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Seahawks, 6-3-5 (5-1-2 CAA), continue their homestand with a non-conference match against Campbell on Tuesday. The Seawolves, 4-11 (2-6 CAA), conclude their season next Saturday vs. Drexel.

UNCW registered its sixth double-digit shot total this year with 14 attempts. Stony Brook had nine shots, the fourth time this year the Seahawks have limited an opponent to less than 10 chances.

Anderson notched his fourth goal of the season in the 16th minute on an assist by the senior midfielder Gabe Mercer .

Senior goalkeeper Gabriel Perrotta recorded his seventh clean sheet of the season to lower his goals-against average to .760, the second-lowest total in the CAA. The Asuncion, Paraguay, native collected five saves, all in the second half, to extend his season total to a league-high 56 this year.