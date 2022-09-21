Men’s Soccer Blanks Loyola, 2-0

Princeton put together its cleanest performance of the season in a 2-0 win over Loyola (MD), potting a pair of goals in the opening 10 minutes and defending soundly the rest of the way.

Ryan Clare got the Tigers on the board just over five minutes into the match, Charging into the box and knocking in a low cross that was initiated by Jack Jasinski and deflected by Malik Pinto into a dangerous spot.

Lifting The Lid! Ryan Clare goes to the dirty area and knocks home our first of the night.

Just before the 10-minute mark, Gabriel Duchovny netted his first Collegiate goal with a looping ball that curled from 25 yards out and snuck into the upper 90.

Consider Your Account Opened, Gabriel! A laser from Duchovny has us ahead by a pair Entering the second half.

The Tigers settled in the rest of the way, Khamari Hadaway turning away all four shots he faced for his first career shutout and the first of the season for the Tigers. He made three of his saves in the first half, denying the Greyhounds any momentum as they attempted to crawl back into the game.

Walker Gillespie had three shots for the Tigers, including a turn-around offering in the second half which hit the post. Clare had a game-high five shots, Landing three on target.

The Tigers are hone on September 23, taking on Rider at 7 pm in a game that will be broadcast not only on ESPN+ but on NBC Sports Philadelphia.