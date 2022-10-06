Men’s Soccer Blanks Emory & Henry 2-0
HICKORY, NC – Lenoir-Rhyne men’s soccer got back in the win column on Wednesday night, shutting out Emory & Henry 2-0 at home. The Wasps had an own goal that was forced by a cross by Harry Rowe and pressure from Jonas Pederson, and Arnau Olle scored the second goal for his first career Collegiate goal.
INSIDE THE MATCHUP
Final: Lenoir-Rhyne 2, Emory & Henry 0
Records: Lenoir-Rhyne (7-3-1, 4-3 SAC), Emory & Henry (0-9, 0-7 SAC)
Location: Hickory, NC | Moretz Sports Athletic Campus
STATS AND INFO
- The Bears controlled the possession for the vast majority of the game, and LR finally broke through on offense in the 34th minute.
- Harry Rowe sent a cross into the box from the left side, and with Jonas Pederson cutting towards the net, the Emory & Henry defender knocked the ball into the goal.
- The Bears outshot E&H 5-1 in the first half, and had the half’s only corner.
- In the second half, it was more of the same. LR Possessed the ball for most of the half.
- Rowe set up the second goal of the game on a perfect cross from the left side of the field to a streaking Olle, who tapped it past the keeper for his first career Collegiate goal.
- LR dominated the stat sheet in the second half, out-shooting the Wasps 12-2 and 5-0 with shots on goal.
- Emory & Henry did not have a shot on goal in the game.
BEYOND THE BOX SCORE
UP NEXT: The Bears host No. 13 Carson-Newman on Saturday in a crucial conference game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm