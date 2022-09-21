Men’s Soccer Blanks Columbia, 3-0
PHILADELPHIA – The Drexel men’s soccer team blanked the Columbia Lions in a mid-week matchup on Tuesday night, 3-0. The Dragons scored the winning goal in the first half and added two insurance goals in the second half to move to a winning record of 3-2-3.
BY THE NUMBERS
- Drexel outshot Columbia 19-9 through 90 minutes of play. The Dragons placed 11 of those shots on target.
- The Dragon defense appeared to be in top shape. The backline only allowed the Lions to take two shots on goal.
- Drexel has now won two straight matches against the Lions, evening the all-time series record to 2-2.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Drexel’s first goal came off the foot of Daniel Nesseler in the 39th minute. The Dragons drew a foul inside the 18-yard box which allowed the Graduate student a chance at the penalty marker. Nesseler beat the Columbia keeper to his left.
- In the 48th minute, Drexel tacked on another goal off a set piece. Joey Martini served an excellent ball into the box off of a corner. Antonio Illuminato found space and headed the ball into the back of the net for his third goal of the season.
- The Dragons piled on one more goal before the match ended. Kyle Tucker started the play inside the 18 and passed it outside to Illuminato. The Graduate student then played a through ball to Pulla, who was one-on-one with the keeper. Pulla tapped the ball past the diving keeper and gave Drexel its 3-0 lead.
WHAT’S NEXT
Drexel Returns to conference play on Saturday, September 24 at 1 pm as the College of Charleston Cougars visit the Vidas Athletic Complex.