Men’s Soccer Blanks Columbia, 3-0

Next Game: College of Charleston 9/24/2022 | 1:00 PM Sept. 24 (Sat) / 1:00 PM College of Charleston

PHILADELPHIA – The Drexel men’s soccer team blanked the Columbia Lions in a mid-week matchup on Tuesday night, 3-0. The Dragons scored the winning goal in the first half and added two insurance goals in the second half to move to a winning record of 3-2-3.

BY THE NUMBERS

Drexel outshot Columbia 19-9 through 90 minutes of play. The Dragons placed 11 of those shots on target.

The Dragon defense appeared to be in top shape. The backline only allowed the Lions to take two shots on goal.

Drexel has now won two straight matches against the Lions, evening the all-time series record to 2-2.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Drexel’s first goal came off the foot of Daniel Nesseler in the 39th minute. The Dragons drew a foul inside the 18-yard box which allowed the Graduate student a chance at the penalty marker. Nesseler beat the Columbia keeper to his left.

in the 39th minute. The Dragons drew a foul inside the 18-yard box which allowed the Graduate student a chance at the penalty marker. Nesseler beat the Columbia keeper to his left. In the 48th minute, Drexel tacked on another goal off a set piece. Joey Martini served an excellent ball into the box off of a corner. Antonio Illuminato found space and headed the ball into the back of the net for his third goal of the season.

served an excellent ball into the box off of a corner. found space and headed the ball into the back of the net for his third goal of the season. The Dragons piled on one more goal before the match ended. Kyle Tucker started the play inside the 18 and passed it outside to Illuminato. The Graduate student then played a through ball to Pulla, who was one-on-one with the keeper. Pulla tapped the ball past the diving keeper and gave Drexel its 3-0 lead.

WHAT’S NEXT

Drexel Returns to conference play on Saturday, September 24 at 1 pm as the College of Charleston Cougars visit the Vidas Athletic Complex.