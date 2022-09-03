Men’s Soccer Bested by SIUE

Next Game: at #25 Missouri State University 9/5/2022 | 7:00 p.m Sept. 05 (Mon) / 7:00 pm at #25 Missouri State University History

The Lindenwood men’s soccer team (0-1-0, 0-0-0 SL) dropped its first Division I game by a 2-0 score to SIUE (1-1-1, 0-0-0 OVC) on Friday night from Edwardsville, Ill.

GAME OVERVIEW

The Cougars opened the game with five of the first six shots of the match, but the freshman goalkeeper Meldin Sabotic had the answer each time, keeping the game scoreless early on. All the pressure would lead to an SIUE goal in the 30th minute. Just 12 minutes later, SIUE would add another to take a 2-0 lead into Halftime despite five saves from Sabotic.

Lindenwood pushed to close the gap throughout the second half, outshooting the Cougars 4-3 throughout the second 45 minutes. The Lions generated one late corner kick and an attempt towards goal by Cole Hutson which was stopped by the SIUE keeper in the 71st minute, as the Lions were unable to find the back of the net and were bested 2-0 in their first Division I contest.

GAME LEADERS

Sabotic (six saves)

Anis Smajlovic (two shots)

Isaac Hoog (one shot)

UP NEXT

The Lions will travel to Springfield Mo. to take is No. 25 Missouri State on Monday Sept. 5 beginning at 7:00 pm