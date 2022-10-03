Men’s Soccer Bested By Long Island University

EASTON, MASS. (October 3, 2022)- The Stonehill College men’s soccer team Hosted Long Island University for their second Northeast Conference Matchup but ended up falling, 4-0. Prior to the match, the Skyhawks honored their four seniors: Brandon Carroll, Gavin Euksuzian, Michael Moylanand Aidan O’Sullivan.

Scoring

LIU: Emil Jaaskelainen 47′ and 55′

Joe Cerrato 61′

Robert Winkler 76′

Goalkeeping

LIU: Gianluca Cersosimo (90:00)-four saves

STO: Carlos Dias Net (90:00)-seven saves

Shane Fonseca was one of six Skyhawks to record a shot Sunday (Photo Credit: Andrew Katsames).

The Details

Both sides played a competitive first half as the Sharks narrowly outshot the Skyhawks, 9-8. However, half of Stonehill’s shots were on target including an early attempt by Shane Fonseca that went just wide not even a minute into the frame (00:23). Jacob Woznicki also had two really good looks in the opening minutes of the first but both shots went just wide to the left.

that went just wide not even a minute into the frame (00:23). also had two really good looks in the opening minutes of the first but both shots went just wide to the left. Stonehill’s best chance on the day came with nearly five minutes left in the half (39:39) when Shawn Ryan rifled a hard shot at Cersoimo but his shot hit the top post and nearly took a generous bounce into the net after hitting the post, but Long Island sent the ball out of the box.

rifled a hard shot at Cersoimo but his shot hit the top post and nearly took a generous bounce into the net after hitting the post, but Long Island sent the ball out of the box. Dias Neto and his strong first-half play kept the purple and white within striking distance as the goalie made four key saves.

As the second half got underway (46:17), the Sharks broke the scoreless tie after Jaaskelainen found the back of the net, and then eight minutes later (54:33) Jaaskelainen netted his second goal of the afternoon.

Long Island ended up adding two more goals from Cerrato (60:40) and Winkler (76:53) for the eventual 4-0 win.

Overall on the day, Dias Neto’s seven saves marked a new career-high and he has now posted five or more saves in three of his last four starts.

The Skyhawks held the advantage in corner kicks, 6-2 including not allowing one in the first half. Stonehill is the first team all season that prevented the Sharks from taking a corner kick in the first half.

Up Next

Stonehill will have a week off before a quick road trip to Fairleigh Dickinson University on Sunday, October 9 at 3 pm

For the latest on Stonehill Athletics, follow the Skyhawks via social media on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Fans can also download the Stonehill Skyhawks “Front Row” mobile app, powered by PrestoSports, on iTunes and the Android Market.