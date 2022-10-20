Men’s soccer, Belmont trade second-half goals, end in 1-1 draw

Next Game: IUPUI 10/25/2022 | 7 P.M October 25 (Tue) / 7 PM IUPUI

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University men’s soccer team exchanged second-half goals with Belmont as the Knights and Bruins played to a 1-1 draw Wednesday night in Owsley B. Frazier Stadium.

In the nonconference contest, junior forward Nolan McGrath notched his fifth goal of the season for Bellarmine (6-3-4), which pushed its Division I-era program-record unbeaten streak to seven with the stalemate against Belmont (5-3-5).

After a scoreless first half, Belmont broke through in the 64th minute as Liam O’Brien made a nice cut inside the box and Freed himself up to rip a shot from 15 yards inside the far post. It was his fourth goal of the season.

The Bruins’ lead was short-lived. Less than three minutes later, Bellarmine was fouled inside the box on a set piece and was awarded a penalty kick. McGrath buried the attempt to knot the score at 1.

Both teams had near-misses in the second half. Knights junior defender Brock Pope had a shot carom off the crossbar, and senior midfielder Camden Dunne had a strong Strike on a follow-up that was saved by Belmont’s goalkeeper. The Bruins had a shot Ricochet off the left post, and Belmont’s AJ Chastonay, son of Bellarmine Coach Tim Chastonay was barely wide on a rifled attempt from distance in the 88th minute.

Bellarmine’s defense held up over the last 10 minutes while playing a man down. The Knights have allowed one goal or less over their last eight games.

It was an even matchup outside of just the score. Both teams registered 10 shots, and both had three attempts on frame. Belmont had a slight edge in corner kicks, 3-2.

Bellarmine will host IUPUI in another nonconference game at 7 pm (ET) Tuesday.

For more coverage of Bellarmine athletics, follow us on Twitter (@BUKnights), Instagram (BUKnights) and Facebook (BUKnights).