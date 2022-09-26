Men’s Soccer Begins Three-Game Road Trip At Vermont And Fordham

University of Massachusetts Men’s Soccer Game Notes & Information Games 10 & 11 Massachusetts (5-0-4 Overall, 0-0-2 Atlantic 10) at Vermont (7-1-1 Overall) | Massachusetts at Fordham (3-1-4 Overall, 1-0-1 Atlantic 10) Date | Time Tuesday, Sept. 27 / 7 pm | Saturday, Oct. 1 / 7 p.m Location Burlington, Vt. (Virtue Field) | Bronx, NY (Jack Coffey Field) Live Statistics Vermont | Fordham Watch Vermont (ESPN+) | Fordham (ESPN+) Twitter @UMassMSoccer Instagram UMass Men’s Soccer Facebook UMass Men’s Soccer

AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts men’s soccer team kicks off a three-game road trip this week on Tuesday at Vermont and on Saturday at Fordham. The MInutemen begin the week Tomorrow night at 7 pm against the Catamounts and take on the Rams in league play at 7 pm on Saturday evening.

Still Unbeaten

The Minutemen remain unbeaten through their first nine games to mark the first time in program history that the team has not lost through this point of the season. UMass owns a 5-0-4 overall record and a 0-0-2 mark in Atlantic 10 play.

Shot Stopper

Senior goalkeeper Matt Zambetti Ranks 19th nationally in save percentage at .821 and Ranks inside the top-30 in the country in goals against average at .702.

Last Time Out

The Minutemen picked up a pair of home draws last week with a 3-3 result against UMass Lowell on Tuesday before a scoreless draw against No. 25 Duquesne on Saturday. In Tuesday’s 3-3 draw against the River Hawks, Matt Fordham dished out an assist and scored a goal while midfielders Andrew Ortiz and Ryan Levay added goals.

Sharp Shooters

UMass ranks ninth nationally in shot accuracy at .530 and ranks inside the top-25 nationally in multiple categories. The Minutemen are 18th in total goals with 20 on the year and rank 19th in goal differential at 12. UMass also sits inside the top-25 nationally in won-lost-tied percentage (.778) and in total points (56).

Looking Ahead

UMass wraps up its three-game road trip on Wednesday, Oct. 5 with a 1 pm kickoff at George Washington. The Minutemen return home for a pair of consecutive Atlantic 10 matches beginning with Saint Joseph’s on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 12 p.m



