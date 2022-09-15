Men’s Soccer Begins Sun Belt Conference Play Friday – UK Athletics

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The No. 6 Kentucky men’s soccer team (4-0-1) will host No. 7 Marshall (4-1-0) for its first Sun Belt Conference match of the 2022 slate at The Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex on Friday at 7:30 pm ET.

The Wildcats will play a doubleheader with the Women’s soccer program (7-1-0) who will take on No. 15 Ole Miss (6-0-2) at 5 pm ET to kick off Southeastern Conference play. Both programs will welcome and honor past alumni at The Bell for a Kentucky Soccer Alumni Weekend.

With Kentucky and Marshall previously together in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) and Conference USA (C-USA), the two hold a rich competitive history. Against the Thundering Herd, Kentucky holds a 21-12-4 edge in the all-time series. The most recent matchup between conference rivals ended in a 0-0 draw last September in Huntington, W.Va.

The Wildcats are returning to The Bell after a quick trip to No. 12 Tulsa. Following its first away match of the season and first tie added to the record, Kentucky is looking to continue its undefeated run in Lexington.

Throughout the early stages of the 2022 campaign, Kentucky has seen six different goal scorers, 81 total shots with 35 fired on goal. UK has also tallied three clean sheets in five matches thanks to its strong back line and keepers.

Big Blue Nation will be able to spend its Friday night at The Bell banging specialty thundersticks which will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis to match patrons. Students will have the opportunity to participate in activities and enjoy free food. The match will be a White Out as fans are encouraged to dress in their favorite white Kentucky gear.

Admission to The Bell is free of charge and parking will be first-come, first-served. A large crowd is expected, so fans are asked to arrive early to ensure a smooth entrance into the stadium. Berm seating, as always, will be available Friday night.

Live stats will be available for the match by here. Fans can also stream the contest live on ESPN+.

For the latest on Kentucky Men’s Soccer, follow @UKMensSoccer on Twitter, Facebook and Instagramas well as on the web at UKAthletics.com.