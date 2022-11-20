Men’s Soccer Begins NCAA Tournament Run Sunday – UK Athletics

LEXINGTON, Ky. – After receiving the top overall No. 1 seed and first-round bye for the 2022 NCAA Tournament, the Kentucky men’s soccer team (14-0-5, 5-0-3 Sun Belt) will make its tournament debut against South Florida (9-6-4, 5- 1-3 American) on Sunday at 6 pm EST at the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex.

UK is the only undefeated NCAA Division I men’s soccer program in the nation following an unbeaten regular season, resulting in the Sun Belt Conference Regular Season title, and a victorious conference tournament with the Cats winning the Sun Belt Conference Tournament trophy. Kentucky received its first No. 1 seed in program history on Monday.

South Florida and Hofstra went head-to-head in the first round of the tournament on Thursday in Tampa, Fla. with the Bulls coming out on top, 4-2. This advanced USF to the second round where it will face Kentucky at The Bell on Sunday.

The Wildcats and Bulls hold a 1-1-0 all-time series record with the last contest taking place in 2013 where UK was defeated by USF, 2-0 at a neutral site.

Post-season matches will require a ticket. Tickets are $10 for adults (19-64), $5 for youth/seniors (3-18 & 65+) and children 2 and under will be admitted free. Wildcat Sports Passes, K Fund Sports Passes and UK employee IDs are not valid for post-season matches. UK Students may show their ID outside the gate at the ticket trailer to receive a complimentary ticket paid for by UK Athletics Marketing.

Live stats will be available for the Sunday’s match. Fans can also stream the contest live on ESPN+.

