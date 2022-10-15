Men’s Soccer Begins Four-Game Road Stretch Friday At NC State

CHAPEL HILL, NC – Seeking to make it three wins in a row, the University of North Carolina men’s soccer team embarks on a four-game road stretch Friday night against NC State. Kickoff is set for 8 pm ET at Dail Soccer Field in Raleigh.

The in-state, conference Showdown will be UNC’s second nationally-televised match on the ACC Network this season with Steve Schlanger and Paddy Foss on the call.

Carolina enters the contest with a 6-3-2 mark on the season and is 2-2-1 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Tar Heels are currently tied for third in the ACC Coastal Division.

UNC is coming off a 1-0 shutout over VCU on Tuesday, its second-straight shutout and sixth of the season. Akeim Clarke scored his second goal of the year off a feed from Milo Garvanian , whose 11 points so far in 2022 is a new career high. Garvanian leads the team in goals (4), assists (3), points (11) and shots on goal (9).

Continuing to lock down on defense, Carolina has allowed its opponents a league-low average of just 6.5 shots per game. UNC’s back line held VCU shotless until the 89th minute of play, which was the Rams’ only shot during the game. That’s the longest streak for holding an opponent without a shot in the ACC this year.

Between the posts, Andrew Cordes owns a .778 save percentage to rank third in the conference.

NC State, which is coming off a 0-0 draw with College of Charleston, boasts a 4-5-2 (1-4) record and sits in sixth in the Atlantic Division. Pacing the Wolfpack is Conor Kelly with five goals and 11 points while Lucas Hatsios has a .769 save percentage in net. The team’s lone ACC win was a 1-0 win against Virginia Tech on Sept. 23.

Friday’s Clash will be the 89th meeting in program history between the two teams with UNC leading the all-time series record at 56-22-13, including a 21-13-5 mark for contests played in Raleigh. The Tar Heels had a dominant 4-0 win last year in Chapel Hill which saw a brace from Cameron Fisher – the first multi-goal game of his career – and an assist from Garvanian.

