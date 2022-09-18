Men’s Soccer Begins A-10 Play with Draw Against URI

Next Game: at St. Bonaventure 9/24/2022 | 5:00 P.M Sept. 24 (Sat) / 5:00 PM at St. Bonaventure

Bronx, NY – (September 17, 2022) – Fordham scored twice in the opening five minutes of the contest, but URI’s Patrick Agyemang also scored twice in the match, as the “Battle of the Rams” between Fordham and Rhode Island finished in a 2-2 draw at Jack Coffey Field on Saturday night. It was the opening Atlantic 10 contest for both teams.

It took just three minutes and 47 seconds for Fordham (2-1-4, 0-0-1 A10) to net the opening goal of the contest. A long ball from the defensive end was headed forward by Florian Deletioglu Thu Jakob Gesien . Gesien returned the favor, as Deletioglu fired the return pass into the top left corner for his second goal of the season.

Only 1:17 later, Fordham made it 2-0 off a set piece. Ben Shepherd took the initial corner from the far side of the field for a header shot by Timo Hummrich . That shot was stopped by Conrado Duhour was able to deflect the ball back in front for a bicycle kick by Nathan Sims that found the back of the net for his team-leading fifth goal of the season.

Rhode Island (3-0-4, 0-0-1 A10) cut the lead in half in the 23rd minute, as Fordham was called for a handball in the box, awarding a penalty kick to URI. Patrick Agyemang converted on the kick to make it a 2-1 score.

The match stayed that way until the 84th minute, when Agyemang netted his second goal of the game on a header off an Edvin Akselsen corner kick to leave the score as a 2-2 draw.

For the game, Fordham goalkeeper Demetri Skoumbakis made three saves, while Rhode Island’s Max Hinke posted five saves.

Fordham will next be in action on Saturday, September 24thwhen they travel to St. Bonaventure for a 5:00 PM match.