Men’s Soccer Beats Maryland, Into Third Round of NCAA Tournament

Men’s soccer made history on Sunday afternoon by winning its first NCAA Tournament game since 1977. With a tense finish, No. 14 Cornell outlasted Maryland, 2-1.

Coming off an Incredible year, it was the program’s first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2012. While scoreless in the first half, it was all dominated by the Red. Cornell led 6-1 in shots and controlled possession for more than 25 minutes in the first half. Niklas Neumann of Maryland made all of his saves of the night just within the first.

Everything changed in the last 10 minutes of regulation. Sophomore forward Danny Lokko found the back of the net with seven minutes remaining to give the Red a 1-0 lead. Not even three minutes later, Lokko struck again, doubling the Cornell lead.

