Men’s Soccer Beats Hartford 8-1

VESTAL, NY – Junior midfielder Markos Touroukis and senior forward Matthew Cozetti each scored twice while senior back Devin Heanue finished with a goal and two assists, powering Binghamton (1-6-2) to an 8-1 win over Hartford (0-9-0) in a non-conference men’s soccer game on Tuesday night at the Bearcats Sports Complex.

The eight goals scored by the Bearcats represents their highest total since moving up to the NCAA Division I level back in 2001. It also marks the program’s highest total since beating New Paltz 11-0 back in 1995, when Binghamton still competed at the NCAA Division III level.

Junior midfielder Shawn Coles added a goal and an assist in the winning effort. Sophomore midfielder Billy Clark meanwhile, tallied a pair of assists.

“It’s unbelievable to get that many goals during a game,” head Coach Paul Marco said. “We came out this afternoon during kick around and worked on finishing plays. I thought our guys were outstanding tonight. I thought we’d get a couple of goals but I wasn’t thinking this many.”

Heanue tallied all of his points in the first half as the Bearcats took a 3-0 lead at the break. His corner kick in the 12th minute was headed into the net by a senior back Michael Bush . In the 20th minute, Heanue scored his goal, which was assisted by junior Anthony Lazaridis . Finally, in the 33rd minute, Heanue assisted on Cozetti’s first goal of the match.

The Hawks got the opening score of the second half on an unassisted goal by Dario Cavada, trimming the Bearcats’ lead to 3-1.

Binghamton then blew the match open with three goals in a span of nine minutes to take a 6-1 lead. Spiers netted an unassisted goal in the 65th minute. Cozetti scored his second goal of the game in the 71st minute – which was assisted by Coles – and Touroukis finished off a cross from Clark in the 74th minute.

Touroukis and Clark struck again in the 84th minute and Coles finished the scoring with an unassisted goal in the 89th minute. Touroukis had the assist on the final goal to finish with five points for the game.

Binghamton out shot Hartford 27-7 for the match.

The Bearcats return to America East play with a 7 pm match at NJIT on Saturday.