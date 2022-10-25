Men’s soccer beats Carroll University – The Spectator

The Blugolds men’s soccer team took on the Carroll University Pioneers on Oct. 20 hours Simpson Field.

The Blugolds beat the Pioneers 2-1. This win made them undefeated at home for the season.

Last year the Blugolds lost to the Pioneers 1-2, according to Blugolds.com.

At minute 35 Carroll University scored the first goal of the game, which left the score for the first half as 1-0 for the Pioneers.

Jacob Sampsonsecond-year business student who plays as a midfielder on the team, said that the first half was a little frustrating, but in the second half, they focused on their team motto “We over I” which is focusing on a team effort and not just one person.

“It’s all one step at a time,” Sampson said.

The theme for the event was gold out and there was a $25 Scheels gift card raffle given out during Halftime to one student who attended the game.

In the 55th minute, the Blugolds scored their first goal. This goal was scored by a second-year accounting student Carter Thiesfeld with an assist from Sampson and third-year Biochemistry student Max Walters.

In the second half, the team scored their game-winning goal in the 82nd minute. This goal was also scored by Thiesfeld with an assist from a second-year Biology student Nathan Donovan and first-year Biology major Max Lynch.

Thiesfeld scored both goals for the game.

“It was uplifting, but I mean I couldn’t have done it without the team,” Thiesfeld said. “It’s the balls that matter for me.”

This game brought the team’s total to 16 wins and two losses.

Casey Holm has been the coach since the team started last year.

“Our goal is to beat Carlton and raise our bar to 17 wins. We will focus on getting them healthy first,” Holm said. “There were a lot of little things that didn’t go our way so sorting those out before playing Carlton.”

There are two games left in the Blugold men’s soccer season.

Sampson said that looking forward to the end of the season they are just trying to focus on the next game.

“Overall just being with the guys playing each and every game with everyone here. It’s just fun,” Sampson said. “It’s more fun than just focusing on wins. You get to be with your best friends each and Everyday doing stuff you love.”

The Blugolds also took on Carleton at 3:30 pm on Oct. 23 at Bells Field in Northfield, Minnesota. They won with a score of 1-0 bringing their total season score to 17-2. The game-winning goal was shot by a second-year Chemistry student Will Myers with an assist from Donovan.

The Blugolds are on a four-game winning streak.

Their final game of the season will be against UW-Whitewater at 7 pm on Oct. 26 at Robert Fiskum Field in Whitewater, Wisconsin.

“Let’s go 18-2,” Thiesfeld said. “It’s a great day to be a Blugold.”

For more information on Blugold men’s soccer visit their page at Blugolds.com.

