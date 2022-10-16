Men’s Soccer Beaten 6-1 At Oral Roberts

Next Game: Kansas City 10/22/2022 | 1 p.m October 22 (Sat) / 1 p.m Kansas City

TULSA, OKLA. — Eastern Illinois men’s soccer was defeated on the road 6-1 by the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles Saturday night. With the loss, the Panthers fell to 1-8-3 overall and 0-4-1 in Summit League conference play on the season.

ORU jumped ahead early, scoring a goal in the 12th minute and then converting another goal off a penalty kick just five minutes later to put EIU in a 2-0 hole early. The Panthers were then able to get some Offensive penetration, affording themselves two corner kick opportunities in the 21st minute, but were unable to convert. The deficit then grew as ORU’s Josselyn Petel scored two goals in two minutes to make it 4-0, and a fifth Golden Eagle goal pushed the gap to 5-0. Prince Okonny finally put the Panthers on the scoreboard, scoring his first goal of the season from just beyond the box to make it 5-1 at halftime. ORU added a goal in the 68th minute in the second half to make the final score 6-1.

Aside from Okonny, Julian Smith was the only Panther to record a shot on goal. No Panther was able to record more than one shot as ORU outshot the Panthers 26-7 overall and 12-2 in shots on goal. EIU was able to garner five corner kick opportunities, but could not cash in. Chad Smith played all 90 minutes at goalkeeper and recorded six saves, giving him a total of 61 for the season.

Up next, the Panthers will host the Kansas City Roos at Lakeside Field on Saturday, October 22. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 PM CT.