Men’s Soccer Battles to Scoreless Draw with Drexel

PHILADELPHIA – The Saint Joseph’s men’s soccer team battled to a 0-0 draw with the Drexel Dragons on Tuesday evening at Vidas Field.

With the result, the Hawks move to 0-2-3 on the season, Drexel now 2-1-3.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Ariel Hadar had the game’s first chance in the opening minutes, some positive interchange between the Hawks leading to an outside the foot effort that fell into the Dragon keeper’s hands.

almost opened his account in the 19 minute, a high-pressing line leading into a counter for the Hawks as Brændvang slipped the sophomore in before his effort fell wide. Again, Driehuis found himself in a position to open the scoring, on the end of a brilliant cross from Chris Hunt . The header bounced off the left post before crossing the line, but was waived off as the Assistant ref deemed Driehuis to be marginally offside.

In the opening minutes, Luis Ludosan was called into action for the first time on the night, diving well to his right side to Parry a well struck volley from outside the box to keep the Dragons off the board.

minute as Joshua Pulla Struck from 25 yards out and Struck the crossbar before Bouncing out of harm’s way. Alex Hood had his own chance with a little over five minutes remaining to claim the winner after a brilliant through ball from Omry Perel played the Owings, Md. native is the goal. Hood beat the keeper to the ball but lifted it just wide from 18 yards.

INSIDE THE BOXSCORE

The Dragons failed to fire a single shot in the opening 45 minutes, the Hawks holding a 5-0 advantage in the first half.

The Hawks have kept their opponent off the board in the first half in four of their first five matches, but have also failed to register a goal in the opening half.

SJU kept its first clean sheet of the season, Ludosan making both saves that he was called upon.

Hadar led the Hawks with three shots on target.

UP NEXT:

The Hawks now turn to this Saturday, taking on Dayton in the Atlantic 10 opener as they head west for the 5 pm matchup. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

