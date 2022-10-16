Men’s Soccer Battles to Draw with No. 13 Xavier

Next Game: Marquette 10/19/2022 | 1:00 PM CT October 19 (Wed) / 1:00 PM CT Marquette History

CHICAGO – DePaul men’s soccer (3-4-6, 0-2-4 BIG EAST) fought to a 1-1 draw with No. 13 Xavier (9-0-5, 3-0-4 BIG EAST) in front of a capacity crowd of 1,118 at Wish Field on Saturday. The Blue Demons have not lost to a top-25 ranked opponent in the 2022 season.

The match began with both teams taking shots. Omar Ramadan fired off the first Blue Demons shot of the day in the 12th minute. Ramadan followed up with another shot in the 17th minute.

Xavier fired off a shot on goal in the 31st minute, but Gandhi Cruz was right there to get the save. Cruz went into Halftime with two saves on two shots on goal. The Blue Demons totaled four shots in the first 45 minutes of play, while the Musketeers had six.

Jake Fuderer got the offense going in the second half of the match when he powered off a shot in the 52nd minute that ended wide left. The Musketeers came back with a shot in the 54th minute.

The Blue Demons scored first when Cade Hagan found the back of the net in the 69th minute. David Gripman passed it off to Hagan, who took the shot from just inside the right side of the box. This is Hagan’s second goal of the season and Gripman’s first assist.

The Musketeers came back and scored their first goal of the match in the 76th minute. Alvaro Heredia scored the goal from just outside the box on the left side of the pitch.

The final minutes included attempts by both teams to find the winning goal, but neither were able to connect.

UP NEXT: The Blue Demons will host Marquette for a Wednesday afternoon matchup at Wish Field. First touch is set for 1 pm CT.