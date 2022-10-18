Men’s Soccer Battles To A Draw At UNC Asheville

Next Game: at Presbyterian College 10/23/2022 | 2 p.m October 23 (Sun) / 2 pm at Presbyterian College History

ASHEVILLE, NC- The Longwood and UNC Asheville men’s soccer teams settled for a point each on Tuesday after a back-and-forth contest saw the two sides draw 2-2.

Goals (Assists):

16′ Longwood Ethan Stevenson

22′ UNC Asheville- Heath Flathau (Sam Presser)

51′ UNC Asheville- Sam Pitts-Eckersall (Brendan Herb)

62′ Longwood – Mason Butcher ( Gonzalo Carrasco )

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Both sides did not record a shot in the first 10 minutes of the match as the two teams were feeling each other out in the flow of the game. A pass from Longwood’s Marco Magnoli in the 16′ minute found Stevenson around the edge of the 18-yard box, and some tenacity saw the Lancers #7 fire a shot from close range. A decent save from Asheville keeper AJ Bendgds was not enough as Stevenson got his own rebound and tapped it home for his first goal in a Lancers uniform.

Heath Flathau scored from a volley after a Presser cross just six minutes later to tie the game up. Alexandre Durand recorded three saves in the first half to help keep the game tied at the first whistle.

Just five minutes after the start of the second half, Pitts-Eckersall scored with a neat finish after a Herb through-ball to give Asheville their first lead of the afternoon.

The Lancers battled back and were rewarded just 10 minutes later from a corner kick when Carrasco found Butcher in the box for his first goal of the season.

The two sides continued to push the rest of the way but neither side could find the back of the net, leaving both sides to settle for a draw.

ADDITIONAL NOTES:

Both Stevenson and Butcher’s goals were the first of the year for either. Stevenson’s was his first since he transferred to Longwood.

Durand made four saves in net; three of them came in the first half alone.

Stevenson also led the game in shots with six total, two of which were on frame.

Since Longwood joined the Big South in 2012, they lead the series against UNC Asheville 8-3-1.

UP NEXT:

Longwood gears up for another Big South contest this upcoming Sunday when they travel to Presbyterian College to take on the Blue Hose.