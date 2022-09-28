Men’s Soccer Battles To A Draw Against Liberty In Farmville

Next Game: at UNC Asheville 10/1/2022 | 2 p.m October 01 (Sat) / 2 pm at UNC Asheville History

FARMVILLE, Va.- The Longwood men’s soccer team tied Liberty 1-1 on Tuesday in Farmville as both sides converted from the penalty spot to maintain a draw.

GOALS (Assists)

56′- Luke Eberle (Penalty Kick)

88′- RENAN SANTOS (Penalty Kick)

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Both sides could not find the net in the first half although nine total shots were recorded. Longwood had the first half’s best chance with just under one minute left. Ethan Stevenson slotted Jose Carlos through the back line and got a shot off, but decent positioning from Danny Cordero, Liberty goalkeeper, kept the game scoreless.

The Lancers opened up the second half with four shots in a three-minute span but none found the back of the net. A Liberty penalty opened up the scoring in the game as Eberle converted from the spot after drawing the foul.

Longwood responded with a penalty themselves when Santos slotted one perfectly in the bottom right corner and saved a point for the Lancers.

WHAT THEY SAID:

It feels great scoring at the end of the game,” he said Renan Santos after his first goal with the Lancers. “It proves we won’t give up in any minute. Getting this tie is important but we still have work to do. We’re focused now on the first game of Big South Conference play and looking forward to a win.”

“Overall I think we deserved a point for how we responded after a sluggish first half,” he explained Jon Atkinson after his team battled to a draw with in-state opponent Liberty. “We need to do better though, we can do better and a big part is we need to start better. The urgency and demand has to be internal to our DNA and when that piece comes we will be a force. As it is we have Moments of brilliance and then some wobbly parts that can leave us exposed but I can’t fault the effort tonight. Now on to conference.

ADDITIONAL NOTES:

Renan Santos’ converted penalty was the first goal of his Longwood career.

The Lancers recorded 11 shots, nine of which came in the second half.

Longwood won last year’s Matchup 1-0 in Lynchburg and haven’t lost to Liberty since 2018.

The Lancers recorded five shots on target to Liberty’s three.

Alexandre Durand made a sprawling save in the first half to help preserve the well-earned point.

UP NEXT:

The Lancers will travel to Asheville, North Carolina for their conference opener with UNC Asheville on Saturday, October 1St.

