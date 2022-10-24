Men’s Soccer Battles To 0-0 Draw At Central Connecticut

NEW BRITAIN, CONN. (October 23, 2022)- On a day that saw 18 combined shots, the Stonehill College men’s soccer team battled to a 0-0 draw Sunday afternoon at CCSU Soccer Field in Northeast Conference action.

Goaltending

STO: Carlos Dias Net (90:00)- six saves

CCSU: Daniel Wilmore (90:00)-four saves

Jacob Woznicki led the Stonehill offense with three shots (Photo Credit: Mary Gettens).

The Details

Jacob Woznicki led the Squad with three shots and had his best look of the day in the 12th minute when he was in front of Wilmore but his shot ricocheted off the left post. Woznicki’s other shot on goal came in the 31st minute when he tried to put his shot past Wilmore’s left side but the Blue Devils goalie made yet another stop.

Dias Neto finished with six saves on the day and he has now posted five or more saves in his last three starts.

Up Next

Stonehill continues their Connecticut road trip when the Squad travels to UConn on Wednesday, October 26 at 7 pm

