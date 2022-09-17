Men’s Soccer Battles No. 5 Duke To 1-1 Draw

Next Game: UNC Wilmington 9/20/2022 | 7 P.M ACC NETWORK EXTRA Sept. 20 (Tue) / 7 PM UNC Wilmington

DURHAM, NC – Two goals in a span of just 29 seconds resulted in a 1-1 draw between the University of North Carolina men’s soccer team and No. 5 Duke on Friday night at Koskinen Stadium in Durham, moving the Tar Heels to 3-2-1 (0-1-1) on the year.

The Blue Devils struck first in the 10th minute with a goal from Amir Daley, but their lead didn’t last long before Carolina found the equalizer less than a half-minute later.

A long ball from Riley Thomas found Hilli Goldhar whose pass from the left side slipped past a pair of Duke Defenders to connect with Akeim Clarke at the top of the 6-yard box. Clarke then tapped it into the bottom center of the net for the second goal of his career.

The Blue Devils out-shot the Tar Heels 7-2 throughout the opening frame, but a strong Carolina defense and three stops from the goalkeeper Andrew Cordes prevented Duke from pulling ahead.

UNC’s back line limited Duke to only three shots during the final 45 minutes of action, none of which were on target. The best scoring opportunity for the Tar Heels was off a corner in the 64th minute, but the header attempt from Til Zinnhardt was denied by Duke’s Eliot Hamill.

Between the posts, Cordes concluded the match with three saves while Hamill had a pair of his own as Duke now sits at 4-0-1 (1-0-1) on the season.

The back-to-back goals early on were the only ones of the game for a 1-1 final in Carolina’s first road contest of the season. The contest marked the 98th meeting in program history between the two rivals, with Carolina still holding a 50-37-11 edge in the all-time series.

Carolina Returns home on Tuesday, Sept. 20 for a nonconference match against UNCW. Kickoff is set for 7 pm ET at Dorrance Field with tickets available for purchase here.

Stay up to date with Carolina men’s soccer by following the Tar Heels on TwitterInstagram and Facebook.