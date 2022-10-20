Men’s Soccer Battles Navy to 1-1 Draw in Annapolis

Next Game: Vermont 10/22/2022 | 7:00 PM October 22 (Sat) / 7:00 PM Vermont History

ANNAPOLIS – In the Retrievers’ final non-conference contest of the season, UMBC and host Navy battled to a 1-1 draw at the Glenn Warner Soccer Facility.

UMBC sophomore midfielder Ismailcan Usta scored his third goal of the season to knot the score in the 26′.

The Retrievers (8-4-2) ran their unbeaten streak to four straight and their road unbeaten streak to three.

HOW IT HAPPENED

UMBC senior goalkeeper Quantrell Jones made a brilliant save in the 9′, getting a piece of a riser from inside the box and deflecting it over the net

But the Mids opened the scoring in the 20′, Converting after a nice passing sequence into an unguarded net

Usta would knot the game in Spectacular fashion in the 26′. He retrieved a ball 27 yards from the goal on the right wing, took two touches and drilled a left-footed shot into the far upper corner of the net.

Neither side earned a high quality scoring opportunity after the Usta goal in the first 45 minutes.

Navy enjoyed a territorial advantage in the early stages of the second half, but UMBC pressed the play in the final 15 minutes. Freshman fullback Lasse Kelp tried to Duplicate Usta’s first half brilliance, but his attempt in the 76′, was deflected over the goal by the Navy netminder.

Junior William Forby had a chance deep on the right side of the box in the 79′, but misfired wide.

The final high quality shot of the night came from the Mids, but Jones got two hands on a shot bound for the net in the 86′.

Navy outshot UMBC, 15-12, and Jones was credited with four saves.

The Retrievers home to face No. 10 Vermont in a crucial America East battle on Saturday at Retriever Soccer Park (7:00 pm).