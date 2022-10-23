Men’s Soccer Battles Marquette to 2-2 Draw

Next Game: DePaul 10/29/2022 | 6:30 PM BED October 29 (Sat) / 6:30 PM DePaul History

Milwaukee, Wis. — The Creighton men’s soccer team battled Marquette to a 2-2 draw on Saturday, October 22. Following Saturday’s result the Bluejays are 5-3-6 on the season and 2-2-4 in BIG EAST play, while Marquette moved to 4- 8-4 overall and 0-4-4 in conference play.

Marquette Struck first, scoring in the 34th minute (33:40) as Brooklyn Merl collected his third goal of the season, beating the Bluejay goalkeeper Paul Kruse with his left foot is a shot that glanced off a Creighton defender.

The match remained 1-0 into the early portion of the second half when Creighton’s Callum Watson evened the match at 1-1. Watson used a give and go with sophomore Owen O’Malley . Watson got the ball back behind the defense in the 56th minute (55:04) then used his right foot to knot the match at 1-1.

Both squads earned and converted penalty kicks, with Marquette scoring in the 60th minute (59:29) and Creighton putting one in the net in the 66th minute (65:27).

Bluejay junior Duncan McGuire converted the penalty kick for his 11th goal of the season.

Creighton earned 13 Corners to nine for Marquette, while the Golden Eagles held the 19-10 edge on shots.

Creighton Returns to the pitch on Saturday, October 29 against DePaul at 6:30 pm, the Bluejays will Honor their Seniors prior to the contest.