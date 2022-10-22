Men’s Soccer Battles La Salle on Senior Day

WASHINGTON – Saturday is Senior Day for GW men’s soccer (6-7-2, 2-4) as it returns to the GW Soccer Field for the final time this season to battle A-10 opponent La Salle. Kickoff on The Vern is set for 1 pm, with a special Senior Day ceremony shortly before the first kick. The match will also air live on ESPN+.

Return Home:

The Buff and Blue returned home after three consecutive road matches, in which they went 1-2. GW took down St. Bonaventure, 3-0, before falling to Saint Louis and Duke.

Standout Seniors:

GW is graduating nine players from the 2022 roster: goalkeepers Duncan Wegner , Justin Grady and Miles O’Reilly along with defender Ryan Cendeno, and midfielders Roee Tenne , Tom Cooklin , Elias Norris , Tiago Carvalho and Grant Barrientos . The group has started a combined 75 games for GW this season, and has 35 points of the team’s 71 points.

A-10 Update:

With two A-10 matches remaining, GW has six points in the A-10 standings and is currently on the outside looking in at the conference tournament. Every A-10 men’s soccer team plays a conference match this Saturday, meaning the A-10 standings will be shaken up before the final day of A-10 play on October 29. With a win against La Salle and help from around the league, it’s possible GW will be in a playoff position Entering the final match of the season.

A Look At La Salle:

The La Salle Explorers (3-7-4, 2-2-2) are entering Saturday’s match with eight points in the A-10 standings but are winless in their last four matches. Most recently, La Salle fell at Loyola Chicago, 4-2. The Explorers are led by Nigel Buckley, who has a team-leading 16 points (7 goals, 2 assists).