Men’s Soccer Battles Delaware to 1-1 Stalemate

NEWARK, Del. – The Saint Joseph’s men’s soccer team Drew with Delaware on Tuesday evening, battling to a 1-1 tie at Stuart & Suzanne Grant Stadium.

The Hawks move to 0-1-2 on the season while the hosts move to 1-2-1.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Neither team was able to find a lot of space in the opening 15 minutes, both sides looking for their first shot on goal in the early stages.

The Hawks defense were the first to be tested, Lars Haavie equal to the task in his first call to action on the season to make a save.

James Fletcher nearly capitalized on a turnover forced in the Blue Hens' defensive third, forcing the Delaware goalkeeper into a save.

The Blue Hens edged the Hawks out with a 7-3 advantage in shots in the opening half, forcing Haavie into three relatively comfortable saves to keep the sides even heading into the break.

The Hawks would take their first lead of the season approaching the hour mark as Fletcher had a one-on-one with the keeper that resulted in a save and an SJU throw-in. On the throw, a flick into the box saw Fletcher once again on the end of the loose ball, this time finishing it into the back of the net to give Saint Joseph’s the lead.

The lead was only short lived for the Hawks, as the Blue Hens responded four minutes later. A well struck shot was parried from Haavie, but only into the path of Delaware’s Seidu Shamsudeen who rebounded and equalized for the hosts.

Alex Hood and Chris Hunt both had a chance to regain the lead for SJU, denied each time by the Delaware shot stopper to keep the score at 1-1.

Haavie was called into action one final time in the 85th minute, answering the call with his seventh save of the night to preserve the draw at the end of 90 minutes.

INSIDE THE BOXSCORE

St. Joe’s has been held out of scoring in all three first halves of the season. The Hawks have also prevented their opponent from grabbing a first half score in two of the opening three matches, the Lone slip up coming in the 43 rd minute against Boston.

minute against Boston. Delaware held a 14-10 advantage in shots, including an 8-6 advantage in shots on target. The Blue Hens also held a 9-4 tally in favor of them in corner kicks.

Haavie tied his career-best with seven saves on the night.

Fletcher led the way with four shots, three of them on target for the Hawks. Blake Driehuis also tallied multiple shots with two.

The Hawks have drawn their last two matches, having failed to concede more than one goal in each of their opening three games.

UP NEXT:

The Hawks make their home debut on Sweeney Field when they host Cornell on Saturday, September 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 pm

