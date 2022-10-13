Men’s Soccer Battles, But Falls 2-1 to Radford In Farmville

Next Game: University of South Carolina – Upstate 10/15/2022 | 4 p.m October 15 (Sat) / 4 pm University of South Carolina – Upstate History

FARMVILLE, Va. – The Longwood men’s soccer team battled against Radford, but ultimately fell 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Goals (Assists)

5′- Longwood – Marco Magnoli

17′- Radford – Jared Dubose

30′- Radford – Griffin Gyurci

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Lancers (1-7-3, 0-3 Big South) soared out of the gates and had four shots in the first five minutes. A ball that pinged around the box found the back of the net off the head of Marco Magnoli just before the fifth minute.

Radford (4-7-1, 3-2 Big South) responded in the 17thth minute when Dubose hit a tough angle shot into the top right corner. The Highlanders Gyurci added a second just 18 minutes later to take a 2-1 lead into the half.

Longwood pushed throughout the second half and had the bulk of the chances and possession. In the final 20 minutes, the Lancers outshot Radford six to nothing in search of the equalizer, but a couple of decent saves from Highlander goalkeeper Joseba Incera proved to be enough to clinch the three points for Radford.

ADDITIONAL NOTES:

The Lancers outshot Radford 18-15 in total shots and 8-7 in shots on goal.

Four yellow cards were split evenly at two apiece between the two sides.

Durand made five saves in goal for Longwood.

Ethan Stevenson led the game in shots with six, Eden Shachar and Marco Magnoli had three pieces to go along with it.

UP NEXT:

The Lancers stay in Farmville on Saturday to face off against the University of South Carolina Upstate.