Men’s Soccer Battles Boston College Tomorrow At Rudd Field

AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Massachusetts men’s soccer team plays host to Boston College for a 1 pm kickoff on Saturday at Rudd Field. The game will also be streamed live on ESPN+.

Off And Running

The Minutemen put home four first half goals in a 4-0 win over Sacred Heart on Monday at Rudd Field. Evan Fournier scored a pair of goals for the Minutemen off free kicks from range in the first 17 minutes. Nick Zielonka put in his second goal of the season in the 23rd minute before Sefunmi Taiwo scored his first career goal in the 34th.

From Range

Evan Fournier scored a pair of goals from range in UMass’ 4-0 win over Sacred Heart on Monday. Fournier caught the Pioneers goalkeeper off his line in the seventh minute to record his first goal of the season from near midfield. The senior added his second goal from almost an identical location just 10 minutes later to put UMass ahead by a pair.

Massachusetts Leaders

Nick Zielonka and Evan Fournier lead the Minutemen in goals with two each while Sefunmi Taiwo has added one of the five goals on the year for UMass. As a team, the Minutemen have put .625 (15-of-24) shots on target led by Ryan Levay , who has put all four of his attempts on frame. Defensively, UMass has allowed one goal in two games while Matt Zambetti has logged the majority of minutes in goal with over 151 on the year with a 0.60 goals against average.

Parking Advisory

Due to students moving in on campus, this weekend’s events will be effected with a new traffic flow and increased traffic on campus. Please arrive earlier than expected. Anyone looking to attend the game on Saturday will need to enter campus off of 116 and make an immediate right onto Stadium Drive. Fan and staff parking for all events will be located at lot 14 (across from soccer/softball complex).

Looking Ahead

UMass continues non-conference play next week with a road game at Central Connecticut State on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The Minutemen return home to host Boston University on Saturday, Sept. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m



