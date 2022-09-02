Men’s Soccer Battles Back to Draw No. 3 Nova Southeastern on Road

Next Game: at Barry 9/4/2022 | 6:00 P.M Sept. 04 (Sun) / 6:00 PM at Barry History

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.– Facing a quick 2-0 deficit just five minutes into the game, the Lenoir-Rhyne Men’s Soccer team battled back to tie No. 3 Nova-Southeastern 2-2. The Bears got a penalty kick goal from Carles Montoliu Lobo in the 13th minute then Adrian Martina got the equalizer in the 71st minute. Juan Basabe made four saves to keep the Sharks off the scoreboard the last 85 minutes of action.

INSIDE THE MATCHUP:

Final: Well. 3 Nova Southeastern 2, Lenoir Rhyne 2

Records: No.3 Nova Southeastern (1-0-2), Lenoir-Rhyne (1-0-1)

Location: Moretz Sports Complex I Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

STATS OF THE MATCH:

The Sharks did not waste any time scoring twice in the first five minutes of action. Nick Brisevac got the first goal just 90 seconds in. Three minutes later, Michael Lawrence added the second goal to give the home team an early 2-0 lead.

LR’s only shot of the first half was a PK from Montoliu Lobo in the 13th minute. Montoliu Lobo connected to cut the lead to 2-1.

The Bears didn’t get their next shot off until the 71st minute when Adrian Martina found the equalizer to tie it at 2.

The Sharks had a chance to win it in the last minute with a corner kick, but their header off the kick went just over the net.

LR was held to just three shots on the night as the Sharks outshot the Bears 12-3 and had seven shots on goal. Basabe made four saves in goal on the evening.

LR had 15 fouls on the evening compared to just five for Nova Southeastern.

BEYOND THE BOXSCORE:

Tonight’s game was the first-ever trip for LR to Fort Lauderdale.

Nova Southeastern won the only other meeting between the teams with a 3-0 win in 2019 in Hickory.

All three games this season for the Sharks have come against SAC teams as they took a South Carolina trip to play Anderson and Coker last week. They defeated the Trojans but tied Coker last Saturday.

Montoliu Lobo has now scored in four straight games dating back to last year.

UP NEXT: LR will finish their Florida swing with a trip to Miami Shores Sunday to face Barry at 6:00 PM.