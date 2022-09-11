Men’s Soccer Battles And Earns Points At American University In 1-1 Draw

Next Game: United States Naval Academy 9/13/2022 | 6 p.m Sept. 13 (Tue) / 6 pm United States Naval Academy History

WASHINGTON, DC- The men’s soccer team tied American University 1-1 on Saturday afternoon. Both teams scored a goal in opposite halves to have the two sides share a point as they draw.

Goals (Assists)

2′ – Zemi Rodriguez

62′ – Jose Carlos (Leif Vanslyke)

HOW IT HAPPENED

The American Eagles (2-1-2) came out firing as they were able to net an early goal in the first couple of minutes after a quick combination play ended with Rodriguez finishing to the left side of the net. The Eagles would hold onto the lead going into the second half with both sides not able to bag another goal before the whistle.

The second half started with back and forth action from both sides, as Longwood (1-1-2) was pressing and American was trying to capitalize on the counter. The Lancers finally broke through when Vanslyke played a dangerous cross across the six-yard box and Carlos was able to control and slot the ball to tie the game heading into the final third of the game.

The two sides had their fair share of chances as the game wore on, but tough defense and good goaltending caused the points to be split in this one at one a-piece.

WHAT THEY SAID

“Overall, I’m pleased with the result considering we had to regroup from leaking an early goal,” said head Coach Jon Atkinson is his team’s response after allowing a goal in the first 90 seconds. “I don’t think the early goal was anything other than just lack of focus as a team and something we need to address as it makes games just a bit more stressful to play catchup.”

“I felt on balance of play we were well worth a point and if we can oil the gears in the final third we can expect more but it’s early days,” further commented Atkinson on the teams overall performance. “We are showing progress with each game, in our identity and connectivity within the group. I do think there is a lot more potential to coax out of our lads and that’s promising. We have been tested on the road and look forward to seeing how our boys enjoy a home field for a change.”

ADDITIONAL NOTES

José Carlos has scored three goals in his first four games as a Lancer

Vanslyke recorded his fourth career assist and first of the season on the Carlos goal.

The two sides have tied for the second consecutive game after a 3-3 game in Farmville last season. American currently holds the all-time record between both sides at 2-0-2.

The two sides had nine shots a piece, Longwood had the edge in shots on goal with four to American’s three.

The Lancers concluded what was a four game road trip to start the season

UP NEXT

Longwood is home for the first time this season when Navy comes to Farmville on Tuesday, September 13th.