Men’s Soccer Back in Non-Conference Action with Road Trip to Gannon

Wheeling, W.Va. – Through the start of Mountain East Conference (MEC) play, the Wheeling University Men’s Soccer team (2-3-1, 2-2-1) have found early season success clinging to the #4 spot in the conference. On Saturday, they face one of their toughest tests of the season as far as they go on the road to face the #6 team in the Atlantic Region in Gannon University. It will be the final non-conference test of the season for the Cardinals as they try to show that they can compete with one of the best teams in the region.

In their most recent game, they took on the team ranked two spots below Gannon in Notre Dame College and fell 3-0. The Cardinals kept the Falcons at bay throughout the first half, conceding just one goal in the 20th minute of the game before the teams headed towards the locker room. In the second half, the Cardinals created more opportunities for themselves, being outshot just 7-3 but were still unable to find the net. The Falcons scored two more goals during that second half and brought the game to its eventual final score of 3-0.

Despite the loss, the Cardinals got another strong effort from their pair of goalkeepers that took the field and kept their streak alive by allowing three goals or fewer in every game. Flemming Sandt got the start and made six saves on nine shots faced while playing just over 71 minutes in net. Five of those six games came in the first half of the game, including three saves following the Notre Dame goal that kept it a one-goal game. Austin Aaron came in to play the game’s final at 18:55 and did not face a shot on net during that time. Wheeling goalkeepers are averaging 1.67 goals against this season and have a combined save percentage of .655.

On the Offensive side of the ball, the Cardinals are looking to find their groove and have been led by Diego Buenano and Richard Afolayanka . Buenano has found his shot as of late, scoring a goal in two of the last three games in big scenarios. Afolayanka is right there with him with two goals of his own, coming against West Virginia Wesleyan, and Alderson Broaddus and has been a leader for the offense. With fellow forwards Harry Martin , Miguel Martin and Christian Ruud gaining more experience with each other, they each try to elevate the others game and get Wheeling back on the scoreboard.

With conference play in full swing, the Cardinals are sitting in a good position right now, clinging to the fourth spot in the conference. They currently sit a game and a half ahead of West Virginia Wesleyan but have tough tasks ahead as they still have Charleston and Davis & Elkins to play this season. Saturday’s game will be a good measuring stick for the team as they see how they stack up against a ranked opponent in the Atlantic Region. They look to create more opportunities on offense and set themselves up for success heading into their rivalry game Wednesday.

The Matchup

The Cardinals and Golden Knights will meet for the ninth time in program history on Saturday, with Wheeling holding the all-time series record at 5-4. However, on the road, it has been a different story with Gannon winning three of the four meetings between the two teams in Erie, Pa. The teams have split each of the last seven meetings with the last win going to Gannon in a 2-0 affair at Bishop Schmitt Field last season.

Christian Ruud led the Cardinals in that game taking three shots, one on goal, while Miguel Martin and Hugo Rodriguez each finished with two shots on net. Former Cardinal Harry Firth would start the game in net and made five saves on seven shots faced throughout the night. Wheeling will be looking for their first win against the Golden Knights since the 2013 season when they beat them 3-1 in Wheeling.

The Details

Kick-off for Saturday night’s game is scheduled for 7:30 PM at the McConnell Family Stadium on the campus of Gannon University. You can watch the game live by clicking HERE or follow along with Live Stats by clicking HERE.