Men’s Soccer Awarded KCAC Champions of Character Team of the Year

WICHITA, Kan. — The Ottawa University men’s soccer team has been awarded the KCAC Champions of Character Team of the Year Honor for their sport in the 2022-23 season. Jack Hatswell was selected as the outstanding individual of character from the Ottawa men’s soccer team.

Champions of Character award winners from each institution have also been chosen. The KCAC Team of Character and Champions of Character Awards are Sponsored by IMA Financial Group and Dissinger Reed, and both were based on the NAIA Champions of Character award. A team is recognized in each sport, as voted on by their peer coaches.

The Braves have participated in a variety of service projects so far this year, including:

Going out to local schools on National Reading Day to read to students

Assisting in cleaning up campus

Putting is a free soccer clinic for local children

Committed to advancing character-driven athletics, the NAIA Champions of Character program aims to inspire student-athletes, coaches, officials, and fans to hold high standards and embody what character truly means in a competitive arena. By keeping the five core values ​​of integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship and servant leadership at the heart of the athletics experience, the Champions of Character program empowers participants to change the culture of sport.

The Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Champions of Character Awards are presented by IMA Financial Group and Dissinger Reed, and are awarded to the student-athletes and team who best represent the mission of the Champions of Character Program.

Your 2022 Men’s Soccer Champions of Character Student-Athletes are:

NAME INSTITUTION CLASS HOMETOWN David Kehring Avila University Jr. Lee’s Summit, Mo. Dylan Devoy Bethany College Sr. Royse City, Texas Arthur Mahrer Bethel College Sr. Ft. Pierce, Fla. Futa Kubo Friends University Jr. Cairns, Australia Israel Good Kansas Wesleyan University So. Beaumont, Calif. Kaden Quint McPherson College Jr. Hutchinson, Kan. Gerardo Lerones Hermida Oklahoma Wesleyan University Sr. Málaga, Spain Jack Hatswell University of Ottawa Jr. Ottery St. Mary, England Mamadou Diarra Southwestern College Jr. Philadelphia, Pa. Kevin Campbell Sterling College Sr. Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago Anthony Lint Tabor College So. Lee’s Summit, Mo. Angel Santana Castro University of Saint Mary Sr. Wichita Falls, Texas Logan Brown York University Sr. Denver, Colo.

