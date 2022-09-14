Men’s Soccer Attempts 31 Shots, But Falls, 1-0 at Mount St. Mary’s

Emmitsburg, Md. – For the UMBC men’s soccer team, on Tuesday evening at Waldron Family Stadium, the sport turned from “the beautiful game” to a cruel one.

The Retrievers attempted 31 shots, 13 more than their previous season high, but could not find the net and fell, 1-0, to the Mountaineers.

The setback halted UMBC’s (4-1-1) season-opening unbeaten streak at five, while the Mount improved to 4-2-0. The Retrievers had scored at least two goals in their previous five contests.

The Mount tallied on its Lone shot on goal, scoring on a header in the 51′.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Taylor Calheira’s shot from distance in the 9′ skimmed the top of the woodwork.

shot from distance in the 9′ skimmed the top of the woodwork. Spencer Hanks had a look from just outside the box in the 22′, but his shot just slid by the right post

had a look from just outside the box in the 22′, but his shot just slid by the right post On the Retrievers’ fifth corner kick of the half, Jordan Travers got a shot through traffic, but it ticked the crossbar.

got a shot through traffic, but it ticked the crossbar. Calheira had another opportunity from deep in a crowded box in the 33′, but it was stopped by goalkeeper Ethan Russell.

The Retrievers dominated played in the first 45 minutes, outshooting the Mount, 13-1, and earning seven of the half’s eight corners. But for just the second time in 2022, UMBC was held off the board in the first 45 minutes and went to the break at 0-0.

The Mount scored as Karamo Boh headed in a cross from nine yards out in the 51′.

Calheira was fouled in the box and earned a penalty kick in the 57′, but his effort to Russell’s right was saved.

UMBC attempted 18 shots in the second half – many of them of high quality – but Russell saved eight and finished the game with 11 stops.

The Retrievers return home on Saturday, Sept. 17, when they host St. Peter’s at 7:00 pm